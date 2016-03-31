UTSU
UTSU amends statement of claim in lawsuit against former executive director
Union alleges that Sandra Hudson had access to confidential emails up to one year after her departure
activism
Examining the equity hierarchy
Ignoring elitism in equity discourse is part of a growing issue in campus activism
music
When you play the Battle of the Bands… everybody wins
FOMA takes home the prize in an enjoyable night for all
Climate data
U of T Hosts Successful Climate Data Archiving Event
The race to protect climate data is speeding up in light of political shifts
If not Hillary, then who?
Eduardo Montero
It takes a lot of heart
The Varsity Staff
Whipping up holiday spirit
Varsity Contributors
News
UC Lit
UC Lit orientation deficit over $10,000 following forgotten $7,200 invoice
Contingency fund down to 2 per cent of total budget, from 12 per cent
U of T PhD alum, business owner, donates $2 million to UTSC
A U of T PhD alum-turned-business owner has donated $2 million to UTSC to help fund a Tamil studies post-doctoral […]
Minimum wage
Fight for $15 and Fairness chapter launched at UofT
Movement calls for minimum wage increase, to combat increasing costs of living, precarious employment
Old English
Professors undertake project for preservation of Old English language
Old English dictionary underway
Ge'ez
U of T offers course in Ge’ez
Over $100,000 collected to make offering possible
Arts & Culture
tinder
Toronto’s Tinder Tales encourages dating disclosure
Where private embarrassment becomes public entertainment
TV
All’s fair in love and sports
ESPN and The Bachelor team up for a new fantasy league game
utm
A creative impulse is a “direct route to your higher self”
Author, actress, and UTM instructor Barbara Radecki on creative inspiration
film
The dangers of depicting bigotry
Where A&E went wrong with its cancelled KKK documentary series
Science
nature
Planet Earth: Not just our home
The Planet Earth II series examines nature in the world, and humanity’s relationship with other species
events
Science Around Town
Issue 14
asbestos
Adios, Asbestos
Federal government announces plan to ban asbestos by 2018
food & drink
Become a wine and cheese whiz
U of T’s Donnelly Centre uncovers the science behind wine and cheese pairings
poverty
City moves to improve data on homeless deaths
Toronto Public Health will partner with non-government agencies to track instances of death among Toronto’s homeless population
Sports
hockey
World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout
Canada loses gold medal game to the Americans, takes home silver
curling
Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime
Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life
russia
Russia sort of admits to state sponsored doping
Russian officials confirm Olympic doping program existed
Hockey
Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1
Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals
CFL
Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years
Toronto hosts CFL championship
Comment
mental illness
Let’s do something
By Jenisse Minott
The hashtags and trends of the Bell Let’s Talk campaign only trivialize mental illness
public editor
Welcome to the pages of The Varsity — Sophie Borwein
By Sophie Borwein
Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor
editor's note
Welcome to the pages of The Varsity — Alex McKeen
Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor
death
Mourning stardom
By Adina Heisler
How we ought to think about celebrity deaths
