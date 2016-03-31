2016
U of T’s biggest stories of 2016
The Varsity looks back at events that made headlines this past year
ttc
Ten smarmy cents
The new TTC fare hike will exacerbate the burden of transit costs for students
playlist
Study tunes
These songs are guaranteed to promote productivity
the future
2017 in tech
A student’s prediction of the tech issues that will dominate 2017 headlines
Whipping up holiday spirit
Varsity Contributors
Kicking back learning life
Doyun Kim
Where speech roams free
Jacob Lorinc
Solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux
Nathan Chan
What can we learn from ghosts?
Sophia Savva
News
SMCSU
USMC admin, SMCSU had advance knowledge of leaked Snapchat videos
Complaint of "Islamophobia" in videos lodged with Multi-Faith Centre, USMC weeks before leak
2016
Governing Council
Governing Council approves Policy on Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment
Policy to take effect in January
SMCSU to prorogue activities until 2017
Union President Zachary Nixon resigns
utsu
Matthew Thomas appointed as UTSU Vice-President External
Appointment comes after position became vacant in October
Arts & Culture
Television
Gilmore or less?
The Varsity writers reflect on the new Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
rom
The ROM presents: Friday Night Live
On Friday nights, good food, great music, and glow sticks transformed the museum
fashion
The stylish student
U of T Style shows off the trendiest looks on campus
playlist
booze
A holiday wine for any occasion
We could all use a drink right now
Science
STEM
Women In Science: Part I
We examine the challenges that women face in STEM fields
xmas
The truth about Santa Claus
Caution: This article is not recommended for children. Proceed at your own risk.
Linguistic armament
Deciphering the science of Arrival
the future
schizophrenia
New developments in the genetics of schizophrenia
U of T researchers discover schizophrenia risk genes
Sports
soccer
When it rains it pours: Toronto FC advance to the finals
Toronto beat Montreal with a 7–5 aggregate win
Hockey
Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1
Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals
CFL
Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years
Toronto hosts CFL championship
IOC
The ghost of doping’s past
The IOC continues to strip athletes of their Olympic medals
soccer
Chapecoense tragedy inspires international support
Brazilian soccer club fallen by plane crash gets a helping hand
Comment
urban living
Take a chance on the city
By Jenisse Minott
Exploring the many benefits of growing up in an urban environment
editorial
What has the CFS done for you lately?
By The Varsity Editorial Board
When it comes to defederation, it’s time you decided what’s best
Queens
Off campus and off the record
Evaluating the misguided overreactions to the Queen’s University costume party
ttc
film
Why you shouldn’t see Fantastic Beasts
Ignoring the abuse allegations against Johnny Depp is part of a recurring problem in Hollywood