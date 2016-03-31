u of t finances
U of T forecasts net income of $178.4 million, deficit of $93.9 million
Debt surpasses $1 billion, S&P credit rating upgraded
Critical inquiry or state propaganda?
A Robarts exhibition unduly depicts China through rose-coloured glasses
U of T talks
A survivor speaks at U of T
Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto
stagljar lab
Mapping protein interactions to tackle cancer
U of T’s Stagljar Lab has built a protein interactome map to improve cancer treatments
It’s not rocket science
Andrew Kidd
If not Hillary, then who?
Eduardo Montero
It takes a lot of heart
The Varsity Staff
News
deferred maintenance
Deferred maintenance at U of T on the rise
Report says that despite $552 million increase, overall building condition remains stable
CFS
UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership
Statement released after CFS-Ontario General Meeting
boundless
Alumni figure prominently in “record year for fundraising”
U of T Boundless campaign surpasses $2 billion goal
uc lit
UC Lit, Dean of Students move to prevent future orientation troubles
Budget deficit balanced by “compromises within events”
vusac
“Roughly $500” from Code Red ticket sales missing from VUSAC office
VUSAC looking into strengthening policies to prevent future incidents
Arts & Culture
oscars
Why this year’s Oscars might diverge from past prejudice
Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures are likely to receive recognition from the Academy
theatre
Hart House’s Carrie: the musical is a chilling take on a horror classic
Tiyana Scott stands out as the psychic, psychotic title character
celebrities
Why outspoken celebrities only exacerbate political tensions
Speeches from the one per cent aren’t having their intended effects
tinder
Toronto’s Tinder Tales encourages dating disclosure
Where private embarrassment becomes public entertainment
Science
Safe injection sites
Injecting support for the city’s most vulnerable
Ontario approves funding for three supervised injection sites
events
Science Around Town
Issue 15
Open science
Open science may open doors for Canadian research
Scientists ponder functionality of open science approach in the wake of Tanenbaum Open Science Institute announcement
canada
Leave it to beaver
Scientists sequence the beaver genome in time for Canada’s sesquicentennial
Sports
skiing
Skiing in the face of rising temperatures
How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability
injuries
How to avoid winter sports injuries
Try not to slip
canal vaulting
So You Think You Know Sports?
Canal vaulting: this variation of pole vaulting is making a splash in Holland
football
The curse of the rookie quarterback
Cowboys knocked out of playoffs with first-year Prescott at the helm
curling
Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime
Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life
Comment
academia
Appealing to authority
By Varsity Contributors
Contributors scrutinize academic policies
film
What the 6ix can learn from La La Land
By Avneet Sharma
We need honest and nuanced representation of Toronto in films and television
film
A real-life Black Mirror
By Ayesha Tak
Big data comes with big concerns — one of which we should all be wary
public editor
Welcome to the pages of The Varsity — Sophie Borwein
Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor