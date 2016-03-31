1. UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership Statement released after CFS-Ontario General Meeting

2. What the 6ix can learn from La La Land We need honest and nuanced representation of Toronto in films and television

3. Welcome to the pages of The Varsity — Sophie Borwein Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor

4. UC Lit orientation deficit over $10,000 following forgotten $7,200 invoice Contingency fund down to 2 per cent of total budget, from 12 per cent