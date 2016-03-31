Vigil held on campus for Quebec City mosque attack
U of T students, politicians, faith leaders stand in solidarity with victims
editorial
Responses to mismanagement tell the real story
Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability
school
10 things every U of T student must do before graduating
It’s like The Bucket List, but likely less uplifting
personality
Do you see yourself the way others see you?
U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity
The strength of charity
Hareem Ashraf
It’s not rocket science
Andrew Kidd
If not Hillary, then who?
Eduardo Montero
News
UTSU
CFS responds to UTSU statement supporting decertification
Three UTSU execs declined to sign statement
UBC President establishes task force in response to US executive order
This article was original published in The Ubyssey.VANCOUVER — University of British Columbia (UBC) President Santa Ono released a statement […]
Protests
Thousands gather outside US Consulate protesting Trump executive order
U of T students among those in attendance, one student assaulted
Updated: Three UTSU executives, UTMSU Designate, denounce CFS decertification statement
Vice-President External affirms elected officials "can and do issue statements on behalf of the UTSU"
Arts & Culture
cultural criticism
When everyone’s a critic
Generator panel reflects on the democratization of cultural criticism
school
TJFS
Toronto Jewish Film Society begins season with story of coming together
The Other Son is a powerful statement on coexistence
releases
Changed the game with that digital drop
How new media is utilizing surprise releases
exhibit
The iSchool’s Professor Mihalache on her new Food and Museums
Where food intersects with museums, history, and culture
Science
bicycling
Does Bloor love bikes?
U of T Engineering assesses Bloor Street bike lanes
events
Science Around Town
Issue 16
blood pressure
U of T scientist links maternal blood pressure to sex of babies carried to term
Systolic blood pressure was found to be significantly higher in mothers who delivered male children
personality
entrepreneurship
Accelerating entrepreneurship
The Hatchery hosts its Accelerator Weekend in collaboration with Y Combinator
Sports
hockey
Leafs head into the all-star break with an eye on the playoffs
Yes, you read that right — the Leafs are battling for a playoff spot
rock climbing
Can you handle the climb?
Examining the sport where they laugh at the pain
athletes
Josh Donaldson may have launched an acting career with Vikings appearance
American League MVP knocks his limited lines out of the park
injuries
How to avoid winter sports injuries
Try not to slip
skiing
Skiing in the face of rising temperatures
How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability
Comment
Toronto
No gravy left
By James Chapman
This year is a chance for Toronto to reconsider its civic philosophy — and students can help make it happen
Letter to the Editor
By University of St. Michael's College
Re: "Op-ed: Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears"
Op-ed: Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears
As far as an empire goes, St. Michael’s College Student’ Union is on the outs
The sociability of socialism
By Ari Blaff
Evaluating the permissibility and popularity of an inchoate ideology on campus
robarts
Is Robarts the ugliest building on campus?
In the first instalment of Debate Club, Zach Rosen and Sam Routley duke it out over architecture, atmosphere, and the appropriateness of a building shaped like a bird