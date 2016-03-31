NATHAN CHAN/THE VARSITY

CFS

CFS under fire for handling of “hidden” bank account

By

National Executive to release report based on forensic audit for June general meeting

What’s next?

2017

What’s next?

By

Contributors predict what lies in store for Canada in 2017

A battle is coming

Music

A battle is coming

By

What audiences can expect from Winterfest's Battle of the Bands

U of T Hosts Successful Climate Data Archiving Event

Climate data

U of T Hosts Successful Climate Data Archiving Event

By

The race to protect climate data is speeding up in light of political shifts

It takes a lot of heart

The Varsity Staff

Whipping up holiday spirit

Varsity Contributors

Kicking back learning life

Doyun Kim

Where speech roams free

Jacob Lorinc

Solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux

Nathan Chan

ArrowArrow
ArrowArrow
Slider

News

U of T expands outsourced cleaning services

CUPE 3261

U of T expands outsourced cleaning services

By

CUPE 3261 claims contractor pays unfair wages, discriminates against women

koffler

T-Card Office joins other Student Services at Koffler Centre

By

Move part of ongoing renovations and redesigns at Koffler

trinity college

Trinity College looks to donations for help with vandalism repair costs

“Changing times” see the end of collective damage funds

victoria college

Anonymous Facebook page posts allegations of misconduct at Vic Dean’s Office

By

Victoria University admin condemns “online incivility”

bill c-16

CBC cancels broadcast of Bill C-16 debate

Broadcaster cites harassment directed at debate participants

Comment

What’s next?

2017

What’s next?

By

Contributors predict what lies in store for Canada in 2017

'people of colour'

Pluralizing ‘people of colour’

By

The case for critically examining the ‘person of colour’ label

SMCSU

Still seething from the Snapchat scandal?

Let’s criticize SMCSU’s actions — then find productive and compassionate ways to move forward

Framing feminism

By

The case for intersectional approaches to gender justice

editorial

What has the CFS done for you lately?

When it comes to defederation, it’s time you decided what’s best

Arts & Culture

Good riddance, 2016

Bye, 2016

Good riddance, 2016

By

Our contributors reflect on what shaped the year in culture, and what’s next for 2017

goals

Are New Year’s resolutions overrated?

By

How to make a change without waiting until next January 1

facebook

Fearing blissful ignorance

How Facebook’s algorithms may be shielding us from different points of view

performance

Embracing embarrassment

By

If Beyoncé can do it, so can we all

reruns and reboots

Revivals need a story worth telling

On Gilmore Girls, Arrested Development, and what it takes to create a successful revival

Science

Their Story: The Dragon’s Dance

series

Their Story: The Dragon’s Dance

By

U of T alumnus Robert Herjavec’s story is one of resilience

events

Science Around Town

By

Issue 13

cancer

Rare childhood brain cancer demystified by U of T research

Daniel De Carvalho classifies three subgroups of AT/RT with drug specific targets

engineering

Forensic engineering isn’t all CSI

By

U of T’s Faculty of Engineering opens new Forensic Engineering certificate program

Climate data

U of T Hosts Successful Climate Data Archiving Event

The race to protect climate data is speeding up in light of political shifts

Sports

World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout

hockey

World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout

By

Canada loses gold medal game to the Americans, takes home silver

curling

Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime

By

Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life

russia

Russia sort of admits to state sponsored doping

Russian officials confirm Olympic doping program existed

Hockey

Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1

By

Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals

CFL

Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years

Toronto hosts CFL championship