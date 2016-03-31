MAISHA ISLAM/THE VARSITY

UTSU amends statement of claim in lawsuit against former executive director

Union alleges that Sandra Hudson had access to confidential emails up to one year after her departure

activism

Ignoring elitism in equity discourse is part of a growing issue in campus activism

music

FOMA takes home the prize in an enjoyable night for all

Climate data

The race to protect climate data is speeding up in light of political shifts

If not Hillary, then who?

News

UC Lit

Contingency fund down to 2 per cent of total budget, from 12 per cent

Old English

Professors undertake project for preservation of Old English language

Old English dictionary underway

Ge'ez

U of T offers course in Ge’ez

Over $100,000 collected to make offering possible

international relations

University—Rosedale MP Chrystia Freeland chosen as Foreign Affairs Minister

Freeland to face challenges with Trump, Russia

anniversaries

U of T to celebrate three anniversaries in 2017

Plans underway for U of T, UTM, Canada anniversaries

Comment

mental illness

The hashtags and trends of the Bell Let’s Talk campaign only trivialize mental illness

public editor

Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor

editor's note

Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor

death

Mourning stardom

How we ought to think about celebrity deaths

activism

Examining the equity hierarchy

Ignoring elitism in equity discourse is part of a growing issue in campus activism

Arts & Culture

music

FOMA takes home the prize in an enjoyable night for all

tinder

Toronto’s Tinder Tales encourages dating disclosure

Where private embarrassment becomes public entertainment

TV

All’s fair in love and sports

ESPN and The Bachelor team up for a new fantasy league game

utm

A creative impulse is a “direct route to your higher self”

Author, actress, and UTM instructor Barbara Radecki on creative inspiration

film

The dangers of depicting bigotry

Where A&E went wrong with its cancelled KKK documentary series

Science

Study on social behaviours of mice reveals potential autism cause

autism

Study on social behaviours of mice reveals potential autism cause

New U of T research has linked autism to a protein

events

Science Around Town

Issue 14

asbestos

Adios, Asbestos

Federal government announces plan to ban asbestos by 2018

nature

Planet Earth: Not just our home

The Planet Earth II series examines nature in the world, and humanity’s relationship with other species

food & drink

Become a wine and cheese whiz

U of T’s Donnelly Centre uncovers the science behind wine and cheese pairings

Sports

World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout

hockey

World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout

Canada loses gold medal game to the Americans, takes home silver

curling

Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime

Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life

russia

Russia sort of admits to state sponsored doping

Russian officials confirm Olympic doping program existed

Hockey

Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1

Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals

CFL

Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years

Toronto hosts CFL championship