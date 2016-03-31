Vigil held on campus for Quebec City mosque attack
U of T students, politicians, faith leaders stand in solidarity with victims
editorial
Responses to mismanagement tell the real story
Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability
U of T talks
A survivor speaks at U of T
Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto
personality
Do you see yourself the way others see you?
U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity
The strength of charity
Hareem Ashraf
It’s not rocket science
Andrew Kidd
If not Hillary, then who?
Eduardo Montero
News
UTSU
CFS responds to UTSU statement supporting decertification
Three UTSU execs declined to sign statement
US politics
U of T students among those impacted by US travel ban
Executive order turns pervasive form of prejudice into policy
brietbart
Four Canadian universities cut advertising ties with Breitbart
Boycott campaign targets far-right media outlet
theatre
UC Follies run $12,000 deficit
Deficit attributed to low ticket sales for Dogfight show
Arts & Culture
cultural criticism
When everyone’s a critic
Generator panel reflects on the democratization of cultural criticism
TJFS
Toronto Jewish Film Society begins season with story of coming together
The Other Son is a powerful statement on coexistence
releases
Changed the game with that digital drop
How new media is utilizing surprise releases
exhibit
The iSchool’s Professor Mihalache on her new Food and Museums
Where food intersects with museums, history, and culture
improv
A spotlight on improvisation
U of T Improv takes home third place in inter-university comedy competition
Science
bicycling
Does Bloor love bikes?
U of T Engineering assesses Bloor Street bike lanes
events
Science Around Town
Issue 16
personality
entrepreneurship
Accelerating entrepreneurship
The Hatchery hosts its Accelerator Weekend in collaboration with Y Combinator
engineering
U of T Engineering alumnus funds scholarship for eSports
Get ready, player one
Sports
hockey
Leafs head into the all-star break with an eye on the playoffs
Yes, you read that right — the Leafs are battling for a playoff spot
rock climbing
Can you handle the climb?
Examining the sport where they laugh at the pain
athletes
Josh Donaldson may have launched an acting career with Vikings appearance
American League MVP knocks his limited lines out of the park
injuries
How to avoid winter sports injuries
Try not to slip
skiing
Skiing in the face of rising temperatures
How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability
Comment
Toronto
No gravy left
By James Chapman
This year is a chance for Toronto to reconsider its civic philosophy — and students can help make it happen
The sociability of socialism
By Ari Blaff
Evaluating the permissibility and popularity of an inchoate ideology on campus
robarts
Is Robarts the ugliest building on campus?
In the first instalment of Debate Club, Zach Rosen and Sam Routley duke it out over architecture, atmosphere, and the appropriateness of a building shaped like a bird
jewish students
Are we really the third worst university for Jewish students?
By Adina Heisler
The Algemeiner’s evaluation of anti-Semitism at U of T is misguided on various fronts
editorial
