CFS
CFS under fire for handling of “hidden” bank account
National Executive to release report based on forensic audit for June general meeting
2017
What’s next?
Contributors predict what lies in store for Canada in 2017
Music
A battle is coming
What audiences can expect from Winterfest's Battle of the Bands
Climate data
U of T Hosts Successful Climate Data Archiving Event
The race to protect climate data is speeding up in light of political shifts
It takes a lot of heart
The Varsity Staff
Whipping up holiday spirit
Varsity Contributors
Kicking back learning life
Doyun Kim
Where speech roams free
Jacob Lorinc
Solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux
Nathan Chan
News
CUPE 3261
U of T expands outsourced cleaning services
CUPE 3261 claims contractor pays unfair wages, discriminates against women
koffler
T-Card Office joins other Student Services at Koffler Centre
Move part of ongoing renovations and redesigns at Koffler
trinity college
Trinity College looks to donations for help with vandalism repair costs
“Changing times” see the end of collective damage funds
victoria college
Anonymous Facebook page posts allegations of misconduct at Vic Dean’s Office
Victoria University admin condemns “online incivility”
bill c-16
CBC cancels broadcast of Bill C-16 debate
Broadcaster cites harassment directed at debate participants
Arts & Culture
Bye, 2016
Good riddance, 2016
Our contributors reflect on what shaped the year in culture, and what’s next for 2017
goals
Are New Year’s resolutions overrated?
How to make a change without waiting until next January 1
Fearing blissful ignorance
How Facebook’s algorithms may be shielding us from different points of view
performance
Embracing embarrassment
If Beyoncé can do it, so can we all
reruns and reboots
Revivals need a story worth telling
On Gilmore Girls, Arrested Development, and what it takes to create a successful revival
Science
series
Their Story: The Dragon’s Dance
U of T alumnus Robert Herjavec’s story is one of resilience
events
Science Around Town
Issue 13
cancer
Rare childhood brain cancer demystified by U of T research
Daniel De Carvalho classifies three subgroups of AT/RT with drug specific targets
engineering
Forensic engineering isn’t all CSI
U of T’s Faculty of Engineering opens new Forensic Engineering certificate program
Sports
hockey
World Junior Hockey final goes into shootout
Canada loses gold medal game to the Americans, takes home silver
curling
Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime
Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life
russia
Russia sort of admits to state sponsored doping
Russian officials confirm Olympic doping program existed
Hockey
Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1
Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals
CFL
Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years
Toronto hosts CFL championship
Comment
2017
'people of colour'
Pluralizing ‘people of colour’
By Ibnul Chowdhury
The case for critically examining the ‘person of colour’ label
SMCSU
Still seething from the Snapchat scandal?
Let’s criticize SMCSU’s actions — then find productive and compassionate ways to move forward
Framing feminism
By Ibnul Chowdhury
The case for intersectional approaches to gender justice
editorial
What has the CFS done for you lately?
When it comes to defederation, it’s time you decided what’s best