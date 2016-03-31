u of t finances
U of T forecasts net income of $178.4 million, deficit of $93.9 million
Debt surpasses $1 billion, S&P credit rating upgraded
editorial
Responses to mismanagement tell the real story
Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability
U of T talks
A survivor speaks at U of T
Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto
personality
Do you see yourself the way others see you?
U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity
It’s not rocket science
Andrew Kidd
If not Hillary, then who?
Eduardo Montero
It takes a lot of heart
The Varsity Staff
News
Rare Book Library encased in foam to protect books from water damage
Concrete casing to be mounted over foam insulation
CFS
UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership
Statement released after CFS-Ontario General Meeting
boundless
Alumni figure prominently in “record year for fundraising”
U of T Boundless campaign surpasses $2 billion goal
uc lit
UC Lit, Dean of Students move to prevent future orientation troubles
Budget deficit balanced by “compromises within events”
vusac
“Roughly $500” from Code Red ticket sales missing from VUSAC office
VUSAC looking into strengthening policies to prevent future incidents
Arts & Culture
film
Film review: The Red Turtle
Studio Ghibli’s latest says a lot without a single word
theatre
Hart House’s Carrie: the musical is a chilling take on a horror classic
Tiyana Scott stands out as the psychic, psychotic title character
oscars
Why this year’s Oscars might diverge from past prejudice
Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures are likely to receive recognition from the Academy
celebrities
Why outspoken celebrities only exacerbate political tensions
Speeches from the one per cent aren’t having their intended effects
Science
bicycling
Does Bloor love bikes?
U of T Engineering assesses Bloor Street bike lanes
events
Science Around Town
Issue 15
personality
Do you see yourself the way others see you?
U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity
entrepreneurship
Accelerating entrepreneurship
The Hatchery hosts its Accelerator Weekend in collaboration with Y Combinator
engineering
U of T Engineering alumnus funds scholarship for eSports
Get ready, player one
Sports
skiing
Skiing in the face of rising temperatures
How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability
injuries
How to avoid winter sports injuries
Try not to slip
canal vaulting
So You Think You Know Sports?
Canal vaulting: this variation of pole vaulting is making a splash in Holland
football
The curse of the rookie quarterback
Cowboys knocked out of playoffs with first-year Prescott at the helm
curling
Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime
Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life
Comment
Obama
The Obama effect
By Ibnul Chowdhury
Reflecting on the political economy of charisma in light of recent events in the US
editorial
Responses to mismanagement tell the real story
By The Varsity Editorial Board
Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability
cuba
Castro: a critical retrospective
To understand Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba, we must evaluate it outside the American lens
editorial
A stance on decertification is a bold move
By The Varsity Editorial Board
When it comes to the CFS, UTSU executives deserve credit for breaking from cooperative rhetoric
film
What the 6ix can learn from La La Land
We need honest and nuanced representation of Toronto in films and television