2016

U of T’s biggest stories of 2016

By

The Varsity looks back at events that made headlines this past year

Ten smarmy cents

ttc

By

The new TTC fare hike will exacerbate the burden of transit costs for students

Study tunes

playlist

By

These songs are guaranteed to promote productivity

2017 in tech

the future

By

A student’s prediction of the tech issues that will dominate 2017 headlines

Whipping up holiday spirit

Varsity Contributors

Kicking back learning life

Doyun Kim

Where speech roams free

Jacob Lorinc

Solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux

Nathan Chan

What can we learn from ghosts?

Sophia Savva

News

USMC admin, SMCSU had advance knowledge of leaked Snapchat videos

SMCSU

By

Complaint of "Islamophobia" in videos lodged with Multi-Faith Centre, USMC weeks before leak

2016

By

The Varsity looks back at events that made headlines this past year

Governing Council

Governing Council approves Policy on Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassment

Policy to take effect in January

SMCSU to prorogue activities until 2017

By

Union President Zachary Nixon resigns

utsu

Matthew Thomas appointed as UTSU Vice-President External

Appointment comes after position became vacant in October

Comment

Take a chance on the city

urban living

By

Exploring the many benefits of growing up in an urban environment

editorial

What has the CFS done for you lately?

By

When it comes to defederation, it’s time you decided what’s best

Queens

Off campus and off the record

Evaluating the misguided overreactions to the Queen’s University costume party

ttc

By

The new TTC fare hike will exacerbate the burden of transit costs for students

film

Why you shouldn’t see Fantastic Beasts

Ignoring the abuse allegations against Johnny Depp is part of a recurring problem in Hollywood

Arts & Culture

Gilmore or less?

Television

By

The Varsity writers reflect on the new Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

rom

The ROM presents: Friday Night Live

By

On Friday nights, good food, great music, and glow sticks transformed the museum

fashion

The stylish student

U of T Style shows off the trendiest looks on campus

playlist

By

These songs are guaranteed to promote productivity

booze

A holiday wine for any occasion

We could all use a drink right now

Science

Women In Science: Part I

STEM

By

We examine the challenges that women face in STEM fields

xmas

The truth about Santa Claus

By

Caution: This article is not recommended for children. Proceed at your own risk.

Linguistic armament

Deciphering the science of Arrival

the future

By

A student’s prediction of the tech issues that will dominate 2017 headlines

schizophrenia

New developments in the genetics of schizophrenia

U of T researchers discover schizophrenia risk genes

Sports

When it rains it pours: Toronto FC advance to the finals

soccer

By

Toronto beat Montreal with a 7–5 aggregate win

Hockey

Queen’s University Gaels top Blues 3-1

By

Women’s team falls short after giving up two early goals

CFL

Ottawa wins first Grey Cup in 40 years

Toronto hosts CFL championship

IOC

The ghost of doping’s past

By

The IOC continues to strip athletes of their Olympic medals

soccer

Chapecoense tragedy inspires international support

Brazilian soccer club fallen by plane crash gets a helping hand