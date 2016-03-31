STEPHANIE XU/THE VARSITY

u of t finances

U of T forecasts net income of $178.4 million, deficit of $93.9 million

By

Debt surpasses $1 billion, S&P credit rating upgraded

Responses to mismanagement tell the real story

editorial

Responses to mismanagement tell the real story

By

Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability

A survivor speaks at U of T

U of T talks

A survivor speaks at U of T

By and

Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto

Do you see yourself the way others see you?

personality

Do you see yourself the way others see you?

By

U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity

It’s not rocket science

Andrew Kidd

If not Hillary, then who?

Eduardo Montero

It takes a lot of heart

The Varsity Staff

ArrowArrow
ArrowArrow
Slider

News

Rare Book Library encased in foam to protect books from water damage

Rare Book Library encased in foam to protect books from water damage

By

Concrete casing to be mounted over foam insulation

CFS

UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership

By

Statement released after CFS-Ontario General Meeting

boundless

Alumni figure prominently in “record year for fundraising”

U of T Boundless campaign surpasses $2 billion goal

uc lit

UC Lit, Dean of Students move to prevent future orientation troubles

By

Budget deficit balanced by “compromises within events”

vusac

“Roughly $500” from Code Red ticket sales missing from VUSAC office

VUSAC looking into strengthening policies to prevent future incidents

Comment

The Obama effect

Obama

The Obama effect

By

Reflecting on the political economy of charisma in light of recent events in the US

editorial

Responses to mismanagement tell the real story

By

Student societies should implement both restorative and preventative measures in the name of accountability

cuba

Castro: a critical retrospective

To understand Fidel Castro’s regime in Cuba, we must evaluate it outside the American lens

editorial

A stance on decertification is a bold move

By

When it comes to the CFS, UTSU executives deserve credit for breaking from cooperative rhetoric

film

What the 6ix can learn from La La Land

We need honest and nuanced representation of Toronto in films and television

Arts & Culture

Film review: The Red Turtle

film

Film review: The Red Turtle

By

Studio Ghibli’s latest says a lot without a single word

theatre

Hart House’s Carrie: the musical is a chilling take on a horror classic

By

Tiyana Scott stands out as the psychic, psychotic title character

oscars

Why this year’s Oscars might diverge from past prejudice

Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures are likely to receive recognition from the Academy

celebrities

Why outspoken celebrities only exacerbate political tensions

By

Speeches from the one per cent aren’t having their intended effects

U of T talks

A survivor speaks at U of T

Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto

Science

Does Bloor love bikes?

bicycling

Does Bloor love bikes?

By

U of T Engineering assesses Bloor Street bike lanes

events

Science Around Town

By

Issue 15

personality

Do you see yourself the way others see you?

U of T professor co-develops personality trait model to analyze reputation and identity

entrepreneurship

Accelerating entrepreneurship

By

The Hatchery hosts its Accelerator Weekend in collaboration with Y Combinator

engineering

U of T Engineering alumnus funds scholarship for eSports

Get ready, player one

Sports

Skiing in the face of rising temperatures

skiing

Skiing in the face of rising temperatures

By

How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability

injuries

How to avoid winter sports injuries

By

Try not to slip

canal vaulting

So You Think You Know Sports?

Canal vaulting: this variation of pole vaulting is making a splash in Holland

football

The curse of the rookie quarterback

By

Cowboys knocked out of playoffs with first-year Prescott at the helm

curling

Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime

Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life