BREAKING: UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership
STEPHANIE XU/THE VARSITY

u of t finances

U of T forecasts net income of $178.4 million, deficit of $93.9 million

By

Debt surpasses $1 billion, S&P credit rating upgraded

Critical inquiry or state propaganda?

Critical inquiry or state propaganda?

By

A Robarts exhibition unduly depicts China through rose-coloured glasses

A survivor speaks at U of T

U of T talks

A survivor speaks at U of T

By and

Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto

Mapping protein interactions to tackle cancer

stagljar lab

Mapping protein interactions to tackle cancer

By

U of T’s Stagljar Lab has built a protein interactome map to improve cancer treatments

It’s not rocket science

Andrew Kidd

If not Hillary, then who?

Eduardo Montero

It takes a lot of heart

The Varsity Staff

ArrowArrow
ArrowArrow
Slider

News

Deferred maintenance at U of T on the rise

deferred maintenance

Deferred maintenance at U of T on the rise

By

Report says that despite $552 million increase, overall building condition remains stable

CFS

UTSU executives endorse discontinuing CFS membership

By

Statement released after CFS-Ontario General Meeting

boundless

Alumni figure prominently in “record year for fundraising”

U of T Boundless campaign surpasses $2 billion goal

uc lit

UC Lit, Dean of Students move to prevent future orientation troubles

By

Budget deficit balanced by “compromises within events”

vusac

“Roughly $500” from Code Red ticket sales missing from VUSAC office

VUSAC looking into strengthening policies to prevent future incidents

Comment

Appealing to authority

academia

Appealing to authority

By

Contributors scrutinize academic policies

film

What the 6ix can learn from La La Land

By

We need honest and nuanced representation of Toronto in films and television

Critical inquiry or state propaganda?

A Robarts exhibition unduly depicts China through rose-coloured glasses

film

A real-life Black Mirror

By

Big data comes with big concerns — one of which we should all be wary

public editor

Welcome to the pages of The Varsity — Sophie Borwein

Introducing Sophie Borwein as our first Public Editor

Arts & Culture

Why this year’s Oscars might diverge from past prejudice

oscars

Why this year’s Oscars might diverge from past prejudice

By

Moonlight, Fences, and Hidden Figures are likely to receive recognition from the Academy

theatre

Hart House’s Carrie: the musical is a chilling take on a horror classic

By

Tiyana Scott stands out as the psychic, psychotic title character

celebrities

Why outspoken celebrities only exacerbate political tensions

Speeches from the one per cent aren’t having their intended effects

U of T talks

A survivor speaks at U of T

By and

Sol Nayman on his journey from a Siberian labour camp to the skyscrapers of Toronto

tinder

Toronto’s Tinder Tales encourages dating disclosure

Where private embarrassment becomes public entertainment

Science

Injecting support for the city’s most vulnerable

Safe injection sites

Injecting support for the city’s most vulnerable

By

Ontario approves funding for three supervised injection sites

events

Science Around Town

By

Issue 15

stagljar lab

Mapping protein interactions to tackle cancer

U of T’s Stagljar Lab has built a protein interactome map to improve cancer treatments

Open science

Open science may open doors for Canadian research

By

Scientists ponder functionality of open science approach in the wake of Tanenbaum Open Science Institute announcement

canada

Leave it to beaver

Scientists sequence the beaver genome in time for Canada’s sesquicentennial

Sports

Skiing in the face of rising temperatures

skiing

Skiing in the face of rising temperatures

By

How ski clubs and resorts operate with low natural snow availability

injuries

How to avoid winter sports injuries

By

Try not to slip

canal vaulting

So You Think You Know Sports?

Canal vaulting: this variation of pole vaulting is making a splash in Holland

football

The curse of the rookie quarterback

By

Cowboys knocked out of playoffs with first-year Prescott at the helm

curling

Frivolity on “frozen lochs” turned treasured Canadian pastime

Curling, ostensibly invented in Scotland, has become a fixture of Canadian life